The Chief Constable of Staffordshire Police has confirmed his decision to retire later this year.

Gareth Morgan has spent 33 years in policing, serving in his current role for the past four years.

Chief Constable Gareth Morgan

He said his aim had always been to leave the force in “a better place”.

“Being the Chief Constable in Staffordshire has been an extraordinary privilege and I am immensely proud of the force and the professionalism and dedication of colleagues who serve local communities across Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent. “As a Chief Constable you are entrusted to hold an office and to lead and guide an organisation for the time you are in post. “My hope as I took on the role was to leave Staffordshire Police in a better place, building on, not detracting from the legacy of all those who have gone before me – it is for others to judge but I believe I’ve done my job to the best of my ability with the support and hard work of my colleagues. “I fervently believe Staffordshire Police will continue to grow and thrive in the future to better serve the public and to embrace the opportunities a post-Covid environment will provide.



“Upon my retirement in June, I am looking forward to rediscovering many of the interests I’ve not had time to pursue of late and to volunteering. “In the meantime, I remain committed to continuing to lead the force and support local communities as we hopefully return to a more normal way of life as the current restrictions ease.” Chief Constable Gareth Morgan, Staffordshire Police

Staffordshire Commissioner Matthew Ellis paid tribute to the “great legacy” created by the Chief Constable.