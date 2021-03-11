County councillors are set to approve plans to spend £18million refurbishing schools across Staffordshire.
The money would be set aside to improve classrooms and outdoor spaces, as well as installing LED lighting and more energy efficient heating systems.
Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet is set to discuss the proposals at a meeting on 18th March.
Funding will come from government grants and contributions from schools, developers and others.
Cllr Jonathan Price, cabinet member for education said:
“It is essential that children and young people in the county have access to a good, local school.
“Every child in Staffordshire deserves the best possible education, and to leave school or college with the skills they need to succeed in the workplace or further education.
“Added to this, it is widely recognised that the quality of school buildings can help or hinder learning and teaching.
“Our capital programme for the next year is designed to ensure we make the most of the funding we have, and work with schools to improve school infrastructure. This way, we can ensure the county’s children are learning in the best environment possible.”Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council