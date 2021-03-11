County councillors are set to approve plans to spend £18million refurbishing schools across Staffordshire.

The money would be set aside to improve classrooms and outdoor spaces, as well as installing LED lighting and more energy efficient heating systems.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet is set to discuss the proposals at a meeting on 18th March.

Funding will come from government grants and contributions from schools, developers and others.

Cllr Jonathan Price, cabinet member for education said: