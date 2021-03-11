A book by a Lichfield author is aiming to explore the way technology will shape how society operates in the future.

Tracey Follows

Tracey Follows’ first book – The Future of You: Can Your Identity Survive 21st Century Technology – is out on 18th March.

Her role in identifying future trends has seen her work with the likes of Google, Sky, Conde Nast and Telefonica.

A spokesperson for publisher Elliott & Thompson said:

“In the book, Tracey shows how our personal freedoms and potential will be transformed over the coming decades. “From health passports, bio-hacking and relationships with machines to mind clones, digital voting and virtual legacies beyond the grave, we need to understand these vital issues today so that we might design the future of our identity tomorrow. “Digital technology is causing us to think differently about who we are and who we could become, but with the right knowledge we can turn this incredible capacity to our advantage.” Elliott & Thompson spokesperson

The book is available to pre-order via Amazon.