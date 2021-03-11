The future provision of allotments in Burntwood is set to be debated by councillors.

Proposals to be discussed at Burntwood Town Council would see an assessment carried out to determine how many people would like to take up a plot if one were available.

It comes after a previous report revealed that occupancy was full on allotment sites at Coulter Lane and Norton Lane.

“It is proposed that the expression of interest would invite residents to put forward their name for allotment. “They would be asked to confirm how far they were willing to travel, what facilities they would like on site and how much rent they were willing to pay. “This information would enable the town council to begin to determine the most suitable location of a new allotment, its size and the range of facilities to be provided. “It would also allow the thought to be given to the rent, considering both the amount that residents were willing to pay and the cost of providing a new site.” Report to Burntwood Town Council meeting on 11th March

The proposals will be discussed at a meeting of Burntwood Town Council this evening (11th March).