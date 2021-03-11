Motorists in Lichfield are being warned of A38 slip road closures later this month.

HS2 will put shut the link between the road and the A5127 at Streethay in order to carry out ground inspection and drainage work.

The works will take place between 22nd and 26th March between 8pm and 5.30am:

Southbound slip road closure – 22nd and 24th March

Northbound slip road closure – 25th and 26th March.