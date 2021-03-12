A councillor has called for a change to the way online meetings at Burntwood Town Council are carried out after a session was interrupted by “online trolls shouting profanities”.

The Old Mining College Centre, home of Burntwood Town Council

The meeting last night (11th March) was disrupted by unknown individual shouting comments about the IRA.

Burntwood Town Council hosts its meetings on Zoom, inviting residents to attend using a link published on the agenda.

But Cllr Wai-Lee Ho said a system like one used elsewhere – where the Zoom meeting invite is private to councillors but streamed elsewhere for others to watch – now needed to be introduced to prevent a repeat of such actions.

Cllr Wai-Lee Ho

“I am saddened by the hijacking at the start of the meeting by online trolls who were shouting profanities. “I had previously called for Burntwood Town Council meetings to be streamed live on YouTube, like Lichfield District Council. “I feel this latest incident further demonstrates this need and hopefully expedites the move to YouTube.” Cllr Wai-Lee Ho, Burntwood Town Council

Fellow Conservative member Cllr Thomas Loughbrough Rudd said: