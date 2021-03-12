Rail passengers who drive to Lichfield Trent Valley station will be unable to use the main car park next week while road resurfacing works are completed.
Improvement works on pedestrian access have already taken place on Station Approach over the past fortnight.
From 15th March, the car park will close for a week to traffic in order for the resurfacing to be completed, with drivers urged to use the alternative car park next to platform two.
Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for West Midlands Railway, said:
“We have made good progress on the improvements at Lichfield Trent Valley over the past fortnight which will ensure a more attractive and smoother welcome to the station for our customers.
“In order to finish off the work we must now close the main car park for a few days and we are asking our passengers needing to drive to the station to use the car park off Burton Old Road.
“At the moment train travel remains reserved for essential journeys only, which means it is a good time to complete this work with fewer people currently using the railway.”Jonny Wiseman, West Midlands Railway