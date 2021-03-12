Rail passengers who drive to Lichfield Trent Valley station will be unable to use the main car park next week while road resurfacing works are completed.

The car park at Lichfield Trent Valley. Picture: Google Streetview

Improvement works on pedestrian access have already taken place on Station Approach over the past fortnight.

From 15th March, the car park will close for a week to traffic in order for the resurfacing to be completed, with drivers urged to use the alternative car park next to platform two.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for West Midlands Railway, said: