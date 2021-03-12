Detectives are warning Lichfield and Burntwood residents to be on their guard after reports of scam phone call incidents in Staffordshire.

The con often involves elderly and vulnerable residents being contacted on their landline by people claiming to be from different police officers.

They are then told someone has been arrested carrying a cloned cash card and that they should contact their bank to confirm – but the line is left open so the victim ends up speaking to someone else who is in on the scam.

The fraudsters will also ensure to prep the victims with what to say should the banks ever ask why they are withdrawing large amounts of cash.

Detective Constable Sally Dean, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“These scams can be extremely convincing and manipulative. The fraudsters will give fake information and will always claim the transaction must be done in secret. “The fraudsters condition their victim not to trust bank branch staff, which can make it hard for those staff to help. “These calls are not genuine and payments should not be made. “No legitimate bank or building society, police officer, or business will ever phone you to ask you to give them your card, your PIN, or your cash.” Det Cons Sally Dean, Staffordshire Police

Det Cons Dean added that people needed to be alert to the tricks being used by the scammers.