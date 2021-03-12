Detectives are warning Lichfield and Burntwood residents to be on their guard after reports of scam phone call incidents in Staffordshire.
The con often involves elderly and vulnerable residents being contacted on their landline by people claiming to be from different police officers.
They are then told someone has been arrested carrying a cloned cash card and that they should contact their bank to confirm – but the line is left open so the victim ends up speaking to someone else who is in on the scam.
The fraudsters will also ensure to prep the victims with what to say should the banks ever ask why they are withdrawing large amounts of cash.
Detective Constable Sally Dean, from Staffordshire Police, said:
“These scams can be extremely convincing and manipulative. The fraudsters will give fake information and will always claim the transaction must be done in secret.
“The fraudsters condition their victim not to trust bank branch staff, which can make it hard for those staff to help.
“These calls are not genuine and payments should not be made.
“No legitimate bank or building society, police officer, or business will ever phone you to ask you to give them your card, your PIN, or your cash.”Det Cons Sally Dean, Staffordshire Police
Det Cons Dean added that people needed to be alert to the tricks being used by the scammers.
“Don’t trust anyone who calls you about your bank details. Always hang up and wait 10 minutes to ensure the call has disconnected before calling 101.
“If you want to check they are legitimate, find their number via directory enquiries and call them back – use a different telephone to make sure the line is clear.
“Scams like this can be very elaborate, very convincing and cruel. If you think someone is trying to scam you, tell someone straight away.
“We are working hard to identify those conning our elderly and vulnerable but whilst we carry out our enquiries we are asking for help from the public to spread this message throughout the wider community and urge you to pass it on, particularly to elderly relatives or neighbours.”Det Cons Sally Dean, Staffordshire Police