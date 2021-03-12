People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being reminded they can register to vote by post or proxy ahead of elections in May.

Residents will go to the polls to elect a new Staffordshire Commissioner as well as members of Staffordshire County Council.

There will also be the Burntwood Neighbourhood Plan referendum, a by-election for the district council ward of Summerfield and All Saints, and a by-election for the city ward of Stowe.

Lichfield District Council said plans were being put in place to put Covid-safe measures in place at polling stations, but residents can also vote in other ways.

Diane Tilley, electoral registration officer, said:

“This May’s elections are very important – they’re an opportunity to make your voice heard and have a say on who represents you on issues that directly affect day-to-day life here in Lichfield district. “We’re putting arrangements in place to help you stay safe at the polling station. You can expect many of the measures you’ve become used to in shops and banks over the last year, such as hand sanitiser, floor markings and face coverings. “But you also have the option to apply to vote by post or by proxy.” Diane Tilley

The deadline to apply for a postal vote is 5pm on 20th April, and for a proxy vote the deadline is 5pm on 27th April.

For more details on alternative voting methods visit www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/elections or call 01543 308125.