Lichfield Cathedral’s organ scholar is celebrating after his work was recognised by a national body.

Liam Condon

Liam Condon received an associateship of the from the Royal College of Organists following assessments of his performance together with written and spoken examinations.



The Precentor of Lichfield Cathedral, Canon Andrew Stead, who oversees the cathedral’s music and worship, said:

“We are very proud indeed of Liam, who has gained this notable diploma despite the challenges offered by new Covid-19 regulations and technological hurdles.” Andrew Stead, Lichfield Cathedral

Liam graduated from Royal Holloway, University of London, in July 2019.

He regularly accompanies the choir at Lichfield Cathedral and helps to train new choristers. He also performed live on BBC Radio 3 and BBC Radio 4.