Businesses in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to seek advice and support as they prepare to reopen after the coronavirus lockdown.

Non-essential retailers will be able to reopen from 12th April as part of the Government’s roadmap out of restrictions.

Lichfield District Council is asking businesses to ensure they have Covid-secure arrangements in place for staff and customers.

The local authority is also reissuing the #LoveLocal resources pack, which includes social distancing markers and a shop window vinyl.

Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member responsible for economic development, said:

“With the continued fall in coronavirus rates, and as more of us receive the Covid-19 vaccine, it means we are on track to being able to reopen non-essential retail, outdoor hospitality and personal care premises from 12th April. “We are all looking forward to seeing our high streets come alive again, and we’re reaching out to businesses now to make sure they are ready. “If you are a local business and you need our help or advice, please do get in touch with us.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

The local authority is also urging hospitality businesses to take advantage of changes in legislation to apply for pavement licensing to allow food and drink to be served outside.

Venues can apply at www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/pavementlicence.