People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged not to breach coronavirus rules on Mothering Sunday as part of a county-wide plea.

Current restrictions means limits are in place on people meeting up.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing, said it was important people did not breach coronavirus restrictions – and advised them to use technology options to meet with parents where possible.

Cllr Johnny McMahon

“This Sunday will be a different experience for many families across Staffordshire and is another sacrifice many of us will have to make. “However, these efforts are well worth it to keep our families safe whilst we are still in lockdown and the virus remains a significant threat. “With a bit of creative thinking, people will still be able to make a fuss of their mums and make it a memorable and safe day.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

Staffordshire County Council is asking people who are able to visit their mums within the rules to ensure they seek a rapid Covid-19 test.