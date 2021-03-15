Cllr David Williams with cyclists Keith Powell, Trevor Craven and Rosie Hunt

Cyclists and motorists are being urged to look out for each other in a new county-wide road safety campaign.

Look Out is being launched by the Staffordshire Safer Roads Partnership to help reduce the number of crashes involving cyclists.

Cllr David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport at Staffordshire County Council, said it was important all road users were aware of others.

“With many more vehicles and cyclists now on our roads, it is important for everyone to be considerate and respectful of other road users whether that is on a bicycle or in a vehicle. “By being courteous and following the rules of the road we can all help to reduce the number of accidents and make our roads even safer.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

The campaign will feature a series of social media posts as well as tips and resources for drivers and cyclists.

More information on the campaign is available at www.staffssaferroads.co.uk/cyclist-driver-safety.