A group helping to shape the future of Burntwood is to hold its first meeting this week.

The Old Mining College Centre, home of Burntwood Town Council

The Planning Advisory Group has been set up by Burntwood Town Council to discuss planning, infrastructure and the environment.

The group is made up of councillors and representatives from community organisations in the town.

Among the items on the agenda for the first meeting tomorrow (16th March) is a discussion around how the community infrastructure levy from new developments can be spent to deliver infrastructure.

Cllr Brad Westwood, chairman of the planning advisory group, said:

“We look forward to hosting our first meeting and we hope this combination of councillors and community leaders will help Burntwood become a better place for everyone. “This group will play a crucial role in the town council’s Better Burntwood vision that we’ve all been a part of. “To encourage an open and comprehensive collection of ideas, I soon hope to launch a survey online that will allow for a wider contribution of ideas from local residents.” Cllr Brad Westwood, Burntwood Town Council

The meeting is scheduled to take place via Zoom at 6pm. Further details are available by emailing graham.hunt@burntwood-tc.gov.uk.