A health leader in Staffordshire is urging people in Lichfield and Burntwood to continue getting tested regularly as the coronavirus rates fell.

The current county statistics show 67 people per 100,000 were positive in the last week, just above the average for England which stands at 58.

As well as the ongoing community testing, Staffordshire County Council is also promoting the community collect scheme that allows those aged over 18 to collect kits to carry out tests at home.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing, said:

“With community collect in place, testing at work set up with many employers and good availability of community testing locally it has never been easier to get a test. “Our schools are back open, and people are already looking ahead to the next stage of the government roadmap, which is due to come into force on 29 March. “During this period of gradual easing, the importance of community testing cannot be under-stated. “Getting tested regularly, taking up the vaccine and following all the rules are actions everybody must embrace to make sure we stay on course and successfully navigate our route out of lockdown.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

More information about the available Covid-19 testing options is available at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/testing.