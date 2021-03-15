A Lichfield care home resident has celebrated her 101st birthday – her second under lockdown restrictions.
Doreen Robinson, who lives at The Spires, reached the milestone on 12th March.
Her family had planned a party for her centenary last year, only for it to be cancelled due to the coronavirus restrictions.
But they were able to visit Doreen on her 101st birthday by using a specially created visiting suite.
Amy Doyle, general manager at The Spires, said:
“Doreen is amazing – you would never guess her age.
“She is delightful company and has many friends in the home including staff members. We all agreed to make her birthday special and with the support of her family she was treated like a queen for the day.
“Doreen celebrated with a three course lunch followed by fizz and a delicious cake made by our wonderful chefs, accompanied by her favourite music and songs.”Amy Doyle