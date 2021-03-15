A Lichfield care home resident has celebrated her 101st birthday – her second under lockdown restrictions.

Doreen Robinson being visited by her family

Doreen Robinson, who lives at The Spires, reached the milestone on 12th March.

Her family had planned a party for her centenary last year, only for it to be cancelled due to the coronavirus restrictions.

But they were able to visit Doreen on her 101st birthday by using a specially created visiting suite.

Amy Doyle, general manager at The Spires, said: