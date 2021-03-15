A programme is giving small businesses in Lichfield and Burntwood advice on increasing productivity and growing with the use of digital technology.

Staffordshire County Council and Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce have launched the Information Technology Business Enhancement Programme (ITBEP).

Digital advisers will offer support on areas including social media, setting up online shops or using accounting software.

Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills Cllr Philip White said:

“It is vital for small businesses to be able to operate effectively online and the pandemic has really put a focus on increasing digital skills. “We appreciate that many do not have the experience or confidence when using online business tools and so we’d urge people to make the most of this service. “It’s part of our wider support programme through our Staffordshire Means Back to Business strategy and it will help businesses maintain a competitive edge as they move forward.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

Further information can be found at www.stokestaffsgrowthhub.co.uk/digital-support/.