A new coffee shop at a Lichfield supermarket is creating up to ten new jobs.
Insomnia Coffee Company will open up at Central England Co-op’s Boley Park store as part of a £3million revamp of the site.
The Irish independent coffee chain was founded in 1997 and has moved into the UK over the past few years.
It is expected the new Lichfield outlet will open in April in time to initially offer a takeaway service and outdoor dining in line with coronavirus restrictions, before embarking on a full opening later in the summer.
Harry O’Kelly, CEO of Insomnia Coffee, said:
“We are delighted to be opening our store in partnership with the Central England Co-operative.
“We are a destination for everyone who loves a great Fairtrade coffee and treat, without the fuss. We always strive to make every visit to our stores a memorable one, whether it’s a friendly welcome or remembering your coffee order.
“With our shared ethos on Fairtrade and Sustainability, we look forward to working collaboratively with Central England Co-op and providing an exceptional customer experience for Boley Park customers.”Harry O’Kelly, Insomnia Coffee
Jamie Joyce, Central England Co-op’s Boley Park store manager, said:
“We have been overwhelmed by the positive response from the local community to the new Boley Park food store since we opened in November.
“We are now excited to be able to have Insomnia on board to deliver a high-quality café as part of the store, offering fantastic Fairtrade coffee and a great selection of sandwiches, cakes and snacks, which will really enhance the offer to our customers and members.
“As a co-operative retailer which takes great pride in its support of the Fairtrade movement and in its record on sustainability and the environment, we are delighted to partner with Insomnia which shares our ethos in both those areas, selling 100% Fairtrade coffee and tea, as well as continually driving to improve its environmental sustainability.”Jamie Joyce Central England Co-op
Sounds a rather edgy brand considering the location, let’s hope it’s a success. I believe the ground floor of the old cinema is/was also due to be a coffee house.
