A new coffee shop at a Lichfield supermarket is creating up to ten new jobs.

Insomnia Coffee Company will open up at Central England Co-op’s Boley Park store as part of a £3million revamp of the site.

An Insomnia Coffee shop

The Irish independent coffee chain was founded in 1997 and has moved into the UK over the past few years.

It is expected the new Lichfield outlet will open in April in time to initially offer a takeaway service and outdoor dining in line with coronavirus restrictions, before embarking on a full opening later in the summer.

Harry O’Kelly, CEO of Insomnia Coffee, said:

“We are delighted to be opening our store in partnership with the Central England Co-operative. “We are a destination for everyone who loves a great Fairtrade coffee and treat, without the fuss. We always strive to make every visit to our stores a memorable one, whether it’s a friendly welcome or remembering your coffee order. “With our shared ethos on Fairtrade and Sustainability, we look forward to working collaboratively with Central England Co-op and providing an exceptional customer experience for Boley Park customers.” Harry O’Kelly, Insomnia Coffee

Jamie Joyce, Central England Co-op’s Boley Park store manager, said: