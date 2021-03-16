Carter Chatting on his fundraising run

A Lichfield schoolboy has raised almost £6,000 for charity after completing a fundraising run.

Carter Chatting decided to take on the 10k challenge on over the weekend in aid of Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

The nine-year-old was diagnosed with leukaemia at the age of four, undergoing more than three years of treatment.

But his latest run is all the more impressive given his treatment was then followed by an illness that has left him suffering chronic bouts of fatigue.

Mum Lucy Chatting said:

“Carter not only ran 10k but he achieved an amazing time. “We are so deeply grateful to everyone who cheered him on from their front drives and along the route. “One year ago, Carter still in his wheelchair and now he has achieved this – hands down, this was the best Mother’s Day ever.” Lucy Chatting

People can still donate via the Carter The Brave online fundraising page.