New plans have been submitted to build 33 apartments on the site of offices in Lichfield.

An artist’s impression of the proposed development

An earlier application for 18 one bedroom and 15 two bedroom properties at Shire House on Birmingham Road were rejected due to the proposals being “out of character” and considered an overdevelopment on the land.

But developers have now put forward a new application – this time for 17 one bedroom and 16 two bedroom apartments.

New visuals for the scheme show a change in materials being proposed for the outside of the block.

Shire House. Picture: Google Streetview

A planning statement said:

“The reasons for refusal specifically relate to the height, scale and massing of the proposed development, the alleged impact of the scheme on the setting and significance of heritage assets, the alleged overdevelopment of the site and the alleged lack of outdoor amenity space. “The current application seeks to address these reasons for refusal. “The design and external appearance of the building, including the use of facing materials, has been revised and further consideration given to the outdoor amenity areas.” Planning statement

Full details of the new proposals are available on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.