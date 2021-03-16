The old church tower in Shenstone. Picture: Lichfield Lore

Shenstone’s old church tower could become a visitor attraction if plans for a new viewing platform are approved.

A significant amount of funding has already been raised to restore the tower, which is all that remains of a former church on the site.

The Friends of Shenstone Tower group has now submitted an application to create a viewing platform.

A report from Historic England said:

“While the tower has 13th Century origins and features, it replaced an earlier church known to have existed in 1129 and is reported to be built over Saxon foundations – evidence of Saxon masonry was found during archaeological excavations carried out in 1970.” Historic England report

The plans for redevelopment would see the construction of a parapet wall on top of the tower, together with a new staircase and viewing platform.

A planning statement said the work was part of a broader project to preserve the history of the structure.

“The proposed work is to repair fully the old church tower so that it requires limited maintenance in the future which means we can keep it standing for future generations at limited cost. “If we do not repair the tower now, it will fall down as it already has holes in the roof, crumbing masonry and vegetation growing up the walls.” Planning statement

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.