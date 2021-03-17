A Burntwood business has opened up a drive through coronavirus test centre for its workforce.

Cameron Homes has created the facility at its Chasetown headquarters to allow staff to access rapid lateral flow tests.

Testing taking place at Cameron Homes

CEO Ian Burns said there had been a “tremendous response” from workers to the new testing option.

“Like many employers up and down the country, we have made arrangements for those employees who can do so to work from home but the nature of our business means that is simply not possible for every employee. “As we begin emerging from lockdown, we are committed to doing everything we can to protect the welfare of our employees and the wider communities in which we live and work, and setting up a testing centre that allows employees to take a test on their way into work is just one way we can do this. “The tests are not compulsory but we have had a tremendous response since we opened the facility, with employees keen to take the tests both to protect themselves and, of course, their families and workmates alike.” Ian Burns, Cameron Homes

Rapid flow tests have been made available to employers across the country as part of Government efforts to limit transmission of Covid-19 in the workplace. Since early February eligibility has been extended to firms with 50 employees or more.