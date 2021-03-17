A new campaign has been launched to help tackle loneliness in communities across Staffordshire.

The Let’s Beat Loneliness Together initiative will help raise awareness of the issue and highlight services available for those affected.

It is being launched by Staffordshire County Council and will also offer advice for people wanting to help make a difference in their communities.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said:

“We know that loneliness is a real issue for many people and it’s something we’re working hard to reduce here in Staffordshire. “Loneliness and isolation can have a negative impact on a whole host of aspects of our lives, including our health, wellbeing, productivity, and self-esteem. “When we think about loneliness and who may be considered as lonely, many of us may assume that it only affects the elderly. “But since the beginning of the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, it has had a big impact on many other age groups including those aged between 16 and 24 years old too.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

The county council is working with Everyone Health Staffordshire, parish councils and other organisations in the voluntary and community sector that can support people if they are feeling lonely

“In addition to connecting people with local support services through Staffordshire Connects, the campaign will also support the recruitment of volunteers and those who would like to help support others who are feeling lonely.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

To find out more about the campaign visit loneliness.doingourbit.info.