The site where eight new homes are being proposed. Picture: Google Streetview

New homes could be built on the site of an industrial unit in Burntwood if plans are approved.

Developers hope to create seven two-bedroom properties at Unit 1 on Mount Road.

The site is currently home to stairs manufacturer Lyndale, but the company is now planning to move to a new location as part of an expansion of the business.

A planning statement said:

“The proposal is to demolish the existing red brick light industrial unit and erect eight modern residential dwellings with 16 associated car parking spaces. “The development will deliver an increase of housing choice in Burntwood by offering two-bedroom houses which will contribute to a balanced housing market which is sought by local planning policy.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals are available on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.