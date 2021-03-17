Lichfield Cathedral is joining a nationwide event marking the anniversary of the first national lockdown of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lichfield Cathedral

The National Day of Reflection will take place on 23rd March.

The cathedral will be illuminated in yellow with the “reflect, support, hope” message on 22nd and 23rd March.

The Very Revd Adrian Dorber, Dean of Lichfield said:

“There will be time enough for us to come together to reflect, to remember, to grieve, and to give thanks. “But for now, on the anniversary of the first national lockdown while the country is still under lockdown restrictions, we invite you to take a moment to remember all those who have died, to reflect on our shared experience of this pandemic and to give thanks to all those working on the frontline in the health and social care services. “There will be tough times still to come, but know that whatever matters to us, matters to God.” The Very Revd Adrian Dorber, Dean of Lichfield

On 23rd March, people will be able to gather inside the cathedral from 11.45am for a national silence taking place at 12noon.

From noon until 6pm the cathedral bell will be rung for a short period of time following the clock striking of each hour.