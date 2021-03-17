The chairman of a parish council in Lichfield says he does not anticipate having to raise council tax bills in future years due to the number of new houses being built.

Cllr Simon Roberts made his comments in the wake of a decision by Fradley and Streethay Parish Council to increase its share of the council tax bill for 2021/22.

But with major housing developments in both areas, Cllr Roberts said he did not anticipate future rises would need to happen.

“The decision to increase the precept was made after a lengthy debate – but the extra funds will help create some fantastic new facilities for the two villages. “We do not anticipate a further rise over the coming years as the extra houses being built in Fradley and Streethay will contribute to the precept.” Cllr Simon Roberts, Fradley and Streethay Parish Council

Among the projects being progressed by the parish council are a new community centre in Streethay and the creation of a new parish office in Fradley.

The council also hopes to refurbish play areas across both areas.

“We hope everyone in the parish supports us with this increase, which will help support the parish council in achieving its ambitions over the next few years.” Cllr Simon Roberts, Fradley and Streethay Parish Council

The proposed new community centre will be debated at a meeting of the parish council tomorrow (18th March).