The management of household waste recycling centres in Lichfield and Burntwood are being brought back in-house, Staffordshire County Council has confirmed.

Burntwood Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: Google Streetview

The current outsourced contract with Amey is due to expire in March 2022.

But the county council has said it does not intend to bring in another third-party contractor when that agreement ends.

Cllr Mark Deaville, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for commercial, said:

“There have been significant changes in private sector involvement in the household waste recycling market in recent years, with fewer companies wanting the work and those that do are quoting higher prices. “If we had put the contract out to tender we do not believe that there would be enough competition in the market for the county council to negotiate a deal that was good financially and also provided the flexibility to respond to changing environmental, recycling and climate change agendas in the next decade. “Therefore, we believe resuming the management and day-to-day running of our sites is the best option to ensure we maintain the best service for residents, be sustainable and provide value for money.” Cllr Mark Deaville, Staffordshire County Council

Amey stepped in to take on the contract last year after Staffordshire County Council agreed that the-then operator FCC could leave its contract early.

An all-party scrutiny committee examined potential options for the service last year, and an independent report by PwC UK was also commissioned to assess what alternatives could be pursued.