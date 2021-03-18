The management of household waste recycling centres in Lichfield and Burntwood are being brought back in-house, Staffordshire County Council has confirmed.
The current outsourced contract with Amey is due to expire in March 2022.
But the county council has said it does not intend to bring in another third-party contractor when that agreement ends.
Cllr Mark Deaville, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for commercial, said:
“There have been significant changes in private sector involvement in the household waste recycling market in recent years, with fewer companies wanting the work and those that do are quoting higher prices.
“If we had put the contract out to tender we do not believe that there would be enough competition in the market for the county council to negotiate a deal that was good financially and also provided the flexibility to respond to changing environmental, recycling and climate change agendas in the next decade.
“Therefore, we believe resuming the management and day-to-day running of our sites is the best option to ensure we maintain the best service for residents, be sustainable and provide value for money.”Cllr Mark Deaville, Staffordshire County Council
Amey stepped in to take on the contract last year after Staffordshire County Council agreed that the-then operator FCC could leave its contract early.
An all-party scrutiny committee examined potential options for the service last year, and an independent report by PwC UK was also commissioned to assess what alternatives could be pursued.
“We have been watching closely what is happening in the industry as we are preoccupied by providing the best service for residents while maintaining value for money.
“Residents will notice no difference when the changeover happens in 2022, although we do have ambitious plans to improve facilities and encourage more sophisticated recycling methods.
“This option will allow us to respond to changing demand, a growing population and the council’s commitment to reduce the county’s carbon footprint to net zero by 2050.”Cllr Mark Deaville, Staffordshire County Council