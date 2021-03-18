Time is running out for people to have their say on the future of car parking in Lichfield city centre.

More than 900 responses have been received so far, with the consultation due to end at midnight on Sunday (21st March).

Lichfield District Council says the feedback will help develop a long-term strategy for parking provision.

Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member responsible for economic development, said:

“I’d like to thank everyone that has responded to the consultation so far and am really pleased at the amount of feedback we have received. “I would encourage anyone that hasn’t already completed the questionnaire to visit our website and put their views forward.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

People can still take part in the consultation at www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/parkingconsultation.

The eventual strategy will form part of the city centre masterplan project.