Low income families in Lichfield and Burntwood are being offered vouchers to help support them during the Easter school holidays.

Eligible households will be able to receive £15 per child, per week from Staffordshire County Council.

Families will also receive details of activities to help keep youngsters entertained.

Cllr Mark Sutton, cabinet member for children and young people, said:

“We’re doing all we can to support low-income families in Staffordshire during the school holidays. “Not only will the vouchers help parents put good food on the table, but I hope the online activities, which include art, cooking and other projects will help keep children busy during the day. “This is a great opportunity and I hope people make the most of it.” Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet has approved spending £2.2million received from the Department of Education to deliver a Holiday Activities and Food programme through the summer and Christmas holidays, as well as this Easter.