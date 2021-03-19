People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being offered a helping hand to get new businesses off the ground.

Residents who have been made redundant or are out of work could be eligible for the scheme, which offers £3,000 for start-ups.

Lichfield District Council has set aside £200,000 of the Additional Restrictions Grant funding to invest in new local companies.

The grants can be spent on equipment, marketing or professional qualifications and training.

Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member responsible for economic cevelopment, said:

“On top of helping businesses to come out the other side of lockdown, we also want to invest in local people who are out of work, and help them realise their dreams of building a business. “This is why we are launching a business start-up grant scheme, which aims to give local entrepreneurs the boost and skills they need to start a new venture. “We are looking forward to receiving funding applications, and to seeing more businesses established across the district, while helping more people into employment.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

To be considered for support, prospective applicants must first go on a start-up masterclass workshop provided by Enterprise for Success before applying for a grant.

The two-day interactive session will offer expert advice to help create a business plan.

The four applications rounds are:

28th May

27th August

26th November

28th January 2022

For the criteria and to find out how to apply visit www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/startupgrants.