A Shenstone garden centre is hosting a series of online sessions to help green-fingered locals get the best out of their blooms.

Marcus Eyles, horticultural director at Dobbies, will launch the events on 27th March.

Marcus Eyles

Participants will be able to pick up tips and tricks as well as viewing live demonstrations on a variety of topics.

The first session will tackle the best way to refresh pots and planters, with future events covering topics such as developing healthy soil, cultivating garden wildlife and maintaining a lush lawn.

Marcus said:

“Over the past year, more of us than ever before have discovered a love of gardening and experienced the ways that it enriches our lives and improves our wellbeing. “Gardening is something we can all enjoy, no matter how large or small our outdoor spaces, and we are delighted to be launching this series of virtual events. “We hope that they will inspire and help gardeners old and new to learn the skills and techniques they need to take their gardens to the next level.” Marcus Eyles, Robbie’s

The sessions are free to attend. For more details visit the Dobbies website.