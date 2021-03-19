The world’s shortest fun run in Burntwood

A record-breaking fun run is returning to Burntwood later this year, organisers have confirmed.

The World’s Shortest Fun Run will take place at Princes Park on Farewell Lane on 19th September.

Organisers are hoping to bring the event back with a bang once coronavirus restrictions have been removed, with a target of 1,000 runners for the charity event.

Participants will limber up for the 55 step challenge in aid of Acorns Children’s Hospice – with the course record of seven seconds in the sights of runners once again.

Kevin Wilson, from KP Events, said:

“The World’s Shortest Fun Run – unofficially – was first staged in 2013 and has been

held on several occasions since. “Participants are invited to complete the 55 adult steps in a manner of their choosing without the use of any mechanical or powered assistance. “The dressing up in suitable costumes of a fancy dress nature is to be

extremely encouraged as well.” Kevin Wilson, KP Events

Adult entry into the fun run is £5, with children aged four to 15 costing £2.50.

For more details and to enter visit www.kpevents.net.