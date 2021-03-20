People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being reminded to keep on getting checked for coronavirus after the number of community testing appointments in Staffordshire passed the 100,000 mark.

The programme has been designed to identify people who do not have symptoms but may be carrying Covid-19.

So far, community testing across the county has identified 1,000 asymptomatic residents who were infected but did not know.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing, said:

“We know that one in three people who have the virus show no symptoms so regular testing is key to continuing to prevent the spread of infection. “While the roll out of the vaccine has brought much hope and optimism it will be several months before all adults are vaccinated and the full benefits are known. “That’s why regular testing must go hand in hand with the vaccination programme if we are to make the easing of lockdown work and continue to protect the most at risk, keep our schools open and see all our employers back open for business. “So a huge thank you to all those who have been tested and a plea to everyone who is out and about to make testing part of their regular routine.” Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

Full details of testing options are available at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/coronavirus.