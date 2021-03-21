A councillor has welcomed the news that Lichfield District Council is seeking to access funds from Homes England to help build more social rented housing.
Cllr Colin Ball, Labour representative for Curborough ward, said the move to become an ‘investment partner’ would allow the local authority to help tackle the need for such accommodation in Lichfield and Burntwood.
Homes England provides funding for registered providers – formerly known as housing associations – to build properties.
Cllr Ball said:
“I’m really pleased that Cllr Angela Lax, as cabinet member for regulatory, housing and health, seems finally to have listened to me.
“I’ve been pushing for more genuinely affordable rented homes in Lichfield ever since I was elected to the district and city council for the Curborough ward for Labour in 2018.
“So far, sadly, I haven’t had much success in getting the Conservatives to support this until now.
“I’m hoping that this is a much needed change in direction and that it will lead to a change in policy for the council’s housing company too, away from building housing for sale and towards much needed genuinely affordable housing for social rent.”Cllr Colin Ball, Lichfield District Council
Cllr Ball said that the local authority needed to commit to a move away from the current housing policy.
“I’ve never really understood the obsession to date for the Conservative-led district council to build for sale.
“There are so many developers locally building for sale properties and the Council’s Housing Company could never have built homes for any less than these developers.
“So, I now call on Cllr Lax to commit to building genuinely affordable rented housing as quickly as possible.”Cllr Colin Ball, Lichfield District Council
I hope Cllr Ball can find any matchbox ground left that can be built on in Lichfield or Burntwood, he obviously has not seen all the new house building going on
I don’t think Lichfield can Cope much more with any kind of tenure!!!!, green belt & agricultural land being swallowed up at an alarming rate….
We need businesses as all these new households will be going out side of Lichfield to spend money
Thanks to the sell-off and privatisation of council housing, £60million pounds was gifted to Bromford in 2019, of which a portion could have gone to services throughout Staffordshire.
They have since consolidated across Staffordshire to reduce costs even further, while laying the burden of running the housing register this year on each local authority they cover rather than using their own revenue to provide the service.
Their cash reserves increased by £250million from £579million to £823million between 2015 and 2019.
Their revenues easily covered the costs of building new homes across the region, but left the important infrastructure to the authorities.
I live in an area predominantly housing association, seen by the new tiles and insulation, a great improvement to the once delapidated homes, yet many have multiple cars which begs the question are the tenants really in need of social housing?
