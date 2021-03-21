Highways chiefs say a “spring blitz” on potholes in Lichfield and Burntwood is taking place.
Crews have started tackling around 11,000 weather-related potholes across Staffordshire.
Cllr David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport at Staffordshire County Council, said the work was being supported by an additional £5million being spent on road maintenance over the next 12 months
“A bad winter really does take its toll on the roads but with the milder weather now, we are determined to get back on the front foot in tackling repairs.
“Good roads are hugely important to residents, motorists and of course the economy and it is important to invest in keeping them safe and well maintained.
“The extra £5 million we are investing this year will help make a difference and allow us to tackle more potholes.
“Last year our crews fixed around 30,000 potholes with all reported defects being inspected as soon as possible and assessed for their severity.
“Any defect which poses an immediate risk is dealt with as a priority, and we aim to repair dangerous potholes within seven days.”Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council
Cllr Williams added that an extra £2million was also being used to improve road drains and increase grass cutting at the roadside.
“Over the spring and summer months our highways crews will also be carrying out surface treatments on many of our roads to preserve their condition.
“This means these roads will last longer and not require as much maintenance in the future.
“I would ask people to bear with us over the coming weeks and months as our crews work to keep the roads maintained and safe.”Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council
Potholes can be reported at www.staffordshire.gov.uk.
Is this a blitz on repairing the damage that was done last year when the council did a whole raft of superficial road dressing? That did not fix the original pothole problem, it just literally papered over te cracks and in many cases created far worse issues.
Does this mean a surface treatment from the road between Burntwood and Lichfield will at last be carried out.
Re pot holes are we going to see lots of white and yellow marker paint but no actual tarmac in the holes highlighted by the fore said marker paint.
