A Lichfield chef is starring in the new series of a BBC television show.

Liam Dillon, from local restaurant The Boat Inn, will take part in The Great British Menu, starting on 24th March.

After a career working in kitchens around the globe, the chef has since gone on to make his Lichfield venue the only Staffordshire restaurant to achieve three AA rosettes.

He said he was looking forward to pitting his wits against other top chefs on the BBC show.

Liam Dillon (left) on The Great British Menu

“I grew up watching the programme, dreaming of being a chef so it’s a bit surreal but also an honour that here I am, years later, a professional on the show. “I enjoyed every single second. It was exciting and stressful – I was surrounded by some amazing fellow chefs. “It was a privilege to be part of the programme. “I am also extremely proud to be flying the flag for Staffordshire and representing my home town of Lichfield.” Liam Dillon

Liam said he was looking forward to welcoming visitors back to his restaurant once lockdown restrictions are eased.

“It’s been a tough year for everyone, especially those working in the hospitality industry. “Here at The Boat Inn, we’ve made many changes both to the decor and the menu. “We’ve also invested heavily in outdoor dining and I and the team can’t wait to open the doors again and welcome people back.” Liam Dillon

Liam’s first show will air on Wednesday 24th March at 8pm on BBC Two.