The life’s work of an international bestselling author who lived in Lichfield is going up for auction next month.

Craig Thomas

Craig Thomas, who lived in Whittington with his wife Jill, wrote the 1977 book Firefox which was made into the 1982 Hollywood blockbuster of the same name directed by and starring Clint Eastwood.

Copyright to the book and the former English teacher’s 17 other novels – including two published under the pseudonym David Grant – will be sold together as one collection by Richard Winterton Auctioneers on 12th April.

The author also taught at Lichfield’s King Edward VI School and Shire Oak School in Walsall Wood before the success of his debut novel Rat Trap allowed him to move to writing full-time.

He died from pneumonia following a battle with acute myeloid leukaemia aged 68 in April 2011.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said:

Jill and Craig Thomas with Clint Eastwood

“We expect this sale to cause quite a stir in the literary world. “Not only is it a rather unique auction prospect, this is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the legacy of a bestselling author whose way with words, attention to detail and audacious plots spearheaded an entire genre. “We are especially pleased to be carrying out the sale on the instructions of the estate of Craig’s wife Jill as they lived for many years in Whittington. “As an ex-teacher held in high regard by pupils and staff alike, he was a popular man locally as well as an author highly esteemed by fans all over the world. “What a wonderful opportunity to carry on Craig’s literary legacy to a new generation as the tenth anniversary of his death approaches.” Richard Winterton

The back catalogue is expected to reach anywhere between £20,000 to £50,000 when it goes under the hammer.

For more details visit www.richardwinterton.co.uk.