Two Lichfield residents have created a tribute as part of a national day of reflection in memory of those who have suffered because of Covid-19.

The display outside homes on Sainte Foy Avenue

Ann Morrison and Sharon Shaw have installed a large light up heart alongside the words ‘reflect, hope and support’ outside their homes on Sainte Foy Avenue.

The neighbours – who created a similar display as part of Remembrance Sunday last year – have also hung hearts on a tree in their garden.

Ann said:

“We also decided to keep the rainbow icon alive with rainbow hearts. “There have been so many lost souls and so many saddened and grieving families.” Ann Morrison

The day of reflection takes place tomorrow (23rd March) to mark a year since the first national lockdown.