Improvements at Lichfield Trent Valley station have been welcomed by a local MP.
Resurfacing of the main car park at the station has been completed, with a new layout introduced at the entrance and exit to the site.
Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said the work would be welcomed by passengers.
“I was delighted to see improved access for pedestrians and drivers when I visited Lichfield Trent Valley Station this morning.
“The Lichfield Rail Promotion Group and I have been campaigning hard for a safe footpath off the Burton Road into the railway station instead of the need to dodge cars entering and leaving the car park.
“And drivers will notice a big improvement too with no pot holes and fresh tarmac on the road surface.
“The work is the latest in a series of improvements at Lichfield Trent Valley, following the opening of passenger lifts at the station last year.”Michael Fabricant MP
Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director at West Midlands Railway, added:
“These improvements will mean a smoother welcome to the station for motorists and pedestrians alike when passenger numbers begin to increase over the coming months.
“All through lockdown we have continued to run trains for our customers who have been making essential journeys and with the trains quieter than usual it was the perfect time to complete this upgrade work.”Jonny Wiseman, West Midlands Railway
I presume he has not noticed there are no direction signs to it – or that it is too small! Always in touch as ever.
Very impressed that he seems to be rebuilding the station bit by bit – and over many years single handedly. Next week he will be demanding a footpath bewteen Burntwood and Lichfield and getting the County Council’s own potholes repaired in time for polling day – maybe.
Can you send them over to Boley Park to fill in all our potholes please.
What about the ramp that should have been put in when back car park was developed.
Leave a comment