Improvements at Lichfield Trent Valley station have been welcomed by a local MP.

Resurfacing of the main car park at the station has been completed, with a new layout introduced at the entrance and exit to the site.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said the work would be welcomed by passengers.

Michael Fabricant MP with Jonny Wiseman at Lichfield Trent Valley

“I was delighted to see improved access for pedestrians and drivers when I visited Lichfield Trent Valley Station this morning. “The Lichfield Rail Promotion Group and I have been campaigning hard for a safe footpath off the Burton Road into the railway station instead of the need to dodge cars entering and leaving the car park. “And drivers will notice a big improvement too with no pot holes and fresh tarmac on the road surface. “The work is the latest in a series of improvements at Lichfield Trent Valley, following the opening of passenger lifts at the station last year.” Michael Fabricant MP

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director at West Midlands Railway, added: