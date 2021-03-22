The Old Mining College Centre in Burntwood, home of Burntwood Town Council

No by-election will take place to fill a vacancy at Burntwood Town Council.

The Summerfield and All Saints ward seat was previously occupied by Labour’s Steve Taylor until his death earlier this year.

Not enough requests for a full by-election were made, meaning the new member will instead be co-opted by members of the council at a meeting next month.

The system usually sees a representative from the party that held the seat previously fill the vacancy.

But in 2017 the Conservatives were accused of carrying out “a disgraceful action” when they put up a representative to fill the gap left by the resignation of a Labour councillor.

That move led to Labour returning the favour and forcing a full by-election vote – which they won – when a Conservative member stood down.

The meeting to decide who will be the new member of the town council will take place on 14th April.