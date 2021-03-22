Organisers of a series of outdoor concerts near Lichfield say they are “extremely disappointed” after they were forced to postpone them for a year.

Jess Glynne

The Forest Live series was due to take place at Cannock Chase this summer and feature Jess Glynne, Rag’n’Bone Man and Keane.

But the shows have now been put back to 2022 due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

A spokesperson for Forestry England said:

“The Government’s roadmap out of lockdown has made it clear that we cannot hold our Forest Live concerts this summer. “We are extremely disappointed, but this is the best way to keep our valued customers safe, as well as the staff, volunteers, contractors and artists that make Forest Live possible. “We look forward to welcoming Forest Live fans to see their favourite artists performing in the nation’s forests next year. “We are delighted to confirm that all Forest Live 2021 headline acts have been able to reschedule all their performances and will be joining us in June 2022.” Forestry England spokesperson

The new dates for 2022 will see Jess Glynne appear on 9th June, with Rag’n’Bone Man on 10th June and Keane in action on 11th June.

“All bookings remain valid for the 2022 dates and customers will be contacted by their point of purchase. “We would like to send our deepest apologies to everyone who was hoping to come to a Forest Live gig this summer. “We can’t wait to experience the best live music in our beautiful forests with you next year and thank you very much for your continued support.” Forestry England spokesperson

For more details visit www.forestryengland.uk/music.