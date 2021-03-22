Improvements are being planned at Chasewater as part of a £450,000 investment in country parks across Staffordshire.

Chasewater

The work will include new trails and a play area, path improvements and visitor centre enhancement.

Money from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development and car parking fees will contribute to the pot, Staffordshire County Council confirmed.

Lichfield District Council will also stump up to support work at Chasewater County Park.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for communities and culture, said:

“People will see a real difference at their country parks and I’m delighted councils have worked together successfully to attract EU funding to improve facilities there. “We’ve talked to users about the shape and form of new play areas being installed at Cannock Chase and Chasewater and I think families will be very pleased with the results.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

Lichfield District Council’s input of £44,000 from contributions by housebuilders to offset the effects of more people using community facilities will contribute to a new all-weather shelter and play area at Chasewater.

It will also support the installation of an outdoor gym, footpath and watercourse improvements and tree planting, as well as shrub planting and other improvements around the old boating pool.

Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member visitor economy, said: