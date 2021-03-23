A Burntwood councillor has called for a long-term solution to reopening a car park for people visiting Chasewater.

The Church Street car park in Burntwood. Picture: Google Streetview

Cllr Sue Woodward, county councillor for Burntwood North, made her comments after a raft of improvement works to the visitor attraction were confirmed.

The Labour representative said it was important issues around the car park on Church Street were sorted to prevent issues with roads around Chasewater being blocked.

“It’s interesting to see that both Lichfield District Council and Staffordshire County Council are now bringing forward investment plans for the park. “These are of course very welcome but I suspect the announcements now have more than a little to do with forthcoming elections. “Let’s see if their new-found love of Chasewater extends to giving Burntwood people easier access to it.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Staffordshire County Council

An agreement last year saw Burntwood Town Council representatives and volunteers from Chasewater Friends take over responsibility for opening and closing the gates.

Cllr Sue Woodward

Cllr Woodward said:

“After years of trying to find an acceptable way of getting this facility reopened, Staffordshire County Council finally agreed to a short-term solution to get them out of the problems experienced on the country park last summer. “They were going to review it in September but kicked it into the long grass until this spring but there are still no signs of it happening. Cllr Sue Woodward, Staffordshire County Council

Cllr Woodward said she had now contacted council officers to ask what is happening after regular requests for something to be done over the winter.

Cllr Darren Ennis, Labour’s Lichfield District Council member for Chasetown, added: