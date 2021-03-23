Council offices in Lichfield will be lit up as part of an event to mark the first anniversary of the national coronavirus lockdown.

Lichfield District Council House

The Frog Lane headquarters of Lichfield District Council will be illuminated at 8pm this evening.

A minute’s silence will also be held at midday to remember those who have died during the pandemic.

Diane Tilley, chief executive of Lichfield District Council, said:

“The resilience and community spirit demonstrated by the people of Lichfield district over the past 12 months has been truly remarkable and we would like to offer our thanks to everyone for the efforts they have made to support each other. “We will be marking the day of reflection at Lichfield District Council through the one minute silence and will also be illuminating or Frog Lane office in yellow as part of the evening vigil.” Diane Tilley, Lichfield District Council

The day of reflection will also pay tribute to those who have helped others through the challenges of the past 12 months.

Lichfield District Council’s chief executive said she was proud to staff at the local authority playing their part in supporting residents over the last year.

