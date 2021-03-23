Council offices in Lichfield will be lit up as part of an event to mark the first anniversary of the national coronavirus lockdown.
The Frog Lane headquarters of Lichfield District Council will be illuminated at 8pm this evening.
A minute’s silence will also be held at midday to remember those who have died during the pandemic.
Diane Tilley, chief executive of Lichfield District Council, said:
“The resilience and community spirit demonstrated by the people of Lichfield district over the past 12 months has been truly remarkable and we would like to offer our thanks to everyone for the efforts they have made to support each other.
“We will be marking the day of reflection at Lichfield District Council through the one minute silence and will also be illuminating or Frog Lane office in yellow as part of the evening vigil.”Diane Tilley, Lichfield District Council
The day of reflection will also pay tribute to those who have helped others through the challenges of the past 12 months.
Lichfield District Council’s chief executive said she was proud to staff at the local authority playing their part in supporting residents over the last year.
“We have been privileged to work in partnership with many great organisations to help support businesses and individuals through these difficult times.
“Some of the examples that stand out are our partnership with the Co-op which resulted in over 800 essential shopping deliveries, our intensive work to support local businesses with advice or through emergency funding and the launch of our community lottery to support the work of charities and voluntary organisations across the district.
“There is still a great deal for us all to do on the road to recovery with coronavirus testing, the vaccination programme and making sure we all do what we can to support the move away from lockdown, but I have every confidence that the people of Lichfield district will continue to play their part.”Diane Tilley, Lichfield District Council