People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being praised for their efforts and sacrifices during the coronavirus crisis.

Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council’s director of health and care, made his comments on the first anniversary of the national lockdown beginning on 23rd March 2020.

He said the challenges of the last 12 months have highlighted the best of those living across Staffordshire.

“It has been an extraordinarily difficult year for many people who have lost loved ones, been kept apart from their families and friends and seen their workplace close and I want to thank everyone for the part they have played in getting us to where we are today. “We have come along way and it is the people on the health and care frontline, communities banding together and strangers turning into volunteers and friends to support the most vulnerable in Staffordshire which has made the difference.” Dr Richard Harling

The county council has revealed that more than 6 million pieces of PPE have been given out to frontline carers over the past 12 months, with 4,500 emergency food parcels delivered to vulnerable and shielding residents.