People living in Lichfield and Burntwood can now carry out rapid lateral flow coronavirus testing at home as part of a county-wide initiative.

Staffordshire County Council is allowing residents living in homes with children – or staff at schools, colleges and nurseries – to collect packs of seven testing kits.

This week has seen the system trialled with a limited number of kits being made available.

Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council’s director of health and care, said:

“We know that one in three people who have the virus show no symptoms, so testing is hugely important to help identify more people who may unknowingly have and be spreading the virus. “While the increasing roll out of the vaccine has been great news, regular testing must go hand in hand with this as part of our response to this pandemic. “Although cases are declining, everyone needs to continue to play their part to keep the virus under control. This means households of pupils and education staff must take up our test and collect offer to help keep more people safe and well. “Rapid testing detects cases quickly – in under 30 minutes – meaning positive cases can isolate immediately. “This can be the difference between children being able to stay in school, or a class being sent home due to an outbreak – it could also be the difference between a workplace having to close for a period again or being able to stay open and running.” Dr Richard Harling

Details of where tests can be collected from are available at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/testing.