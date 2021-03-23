Improvements to a busy junction in Lichfield could see a piece of land used to make way for a new filter lane.

More than 250 square metres of the public open space at Festival Gardens could be transferred to Staffordshire County Council as part of the works at the Bowling Green island.

Highways chiefs hope to create a filter lane from the A51 to The Friary to ease traffic congestion.

A notice on Lichfield City Council’s website said:

“The transport assessment supporting the St John’s residential development identified a requirement for an increase in traffic capacity at the A51 Western Bypass and Friary junction. “The preferred option consists of a segregated left turn lane. “Several trees would need to be removed to facilitate these improvements. Initial discussions with Staffordshire County Council confirm replacement specimens to be planted nearby will be funded if the scheme progresses. “The city council is consulting with residents and requesting further discussions with the county council as to the appropriateness of this proposal and its evidence base prior to making any firm commitment on the matter.”

Residents can give their views on the potential use of the Festival Gardens land by emailing enquiries@lichfield.gov.uk by 9am on 6th April.

Further details on the proposals are available on the Lichfield City Council website.