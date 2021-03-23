The Liberal Democrats have confirmed their line-up of Lichfield candidates for the forthcoming Staffordshire County Council elections.
It comes after the party confirmed two representatives who will contest seats in Burntwood.
Miles Trent, who will stand in Lichfield City North, said:
“At this time of national crisis, it is more important than ever to hold the controlling Tory group to account for its decisions.
“I intend to speak up for Lichfield people at county level, ensuring that residents’ views are taken seriously and acted upon, and building on our track record of year-round work as Lichfield city councillors.
“As a Lib Dem county councillor I would also promote positive ideas of fairness and equal opportunity, alongside a greener more sustainable future for the UK.”Miles Trent
The full list of Lichfield Lib Dem candidates is:
- Lichfield City North: Miles Trent
- Lichfield City South: Hugh Ashton
- Lichfield Rural North: Paul McDermott
- Lichfield Rural South: John Smith
- Lichfield Rural East: Phil Bennion
- Lichfield Rural West: Fiona Robertson
- Needwood Forest: Alasdair Brooks
Hugh Ashton said:
“The pandemic has been a time of heartbreak and loss for many, and a time of great stress. Even so, I feel we have all learned that it is time for change – changes to our society, and change in our attitudes towards the environment.
“Liberal Democrats can help make those changes.
“While it is plainly unrealistic to expect the Lib Dems to hold any kind of majority in the county council, I like to think that even a few of us can make a difference.
“Any of us who have tried to make bread and forgotten to add the yeast know that you end up with a stodgy unappealing mess.
“You might wish to consider us Lib Dems as the yeast in the mix.”Hugh Ashton