The Liberal Democrats have confirmed their line-up of Lichfield candidates for the forthcoming Staffordshire County Council elections.

It comes after the party confirmed two representatives who will contest seats in Burntwood.

Miles Trent, who will stand in Lichfield City North, said:

“At this time of national crisis, it is more important than ever to hold the controlling Tory group to account for its decisions. “I intend to speak up for Lichfield people at county level, ensuring that residents’ views are taken seriously and acted upon, and building on our track record of year-round work as Lichfield city councillors. “As a Lib Dem county councillor I would also promote positive ideas of fairness and equal opportunity, alongside a greener more sustainable future for the UK.” Miles Trent

The full list of Lichfield Lib Dem candidates is:

Lichfield City North: Miles Trent

Lichfield City South: Hugh Ashton

Lichfield Rural North: Paul McDermott

Lichfield Rural South: John Smith

Lichfield Rural East: Phil Bennion

Lichfield Rural West: Fiona Robertson

Needwood Forest: Alasdair Brooks

