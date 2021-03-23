A Lichfield primary school headteacher has praised the “great resilience” of pupils as they continue adapting to their return to the classroom.

Gemma Grainger made her comments in a weekly update to parents at Chadsmead Primary Academy.

She said it was pleasing to see pupils back amongst their friends.

“There is a lovely buzz around the school with lots of children keen to catch up again. “Speaking with the children, the overwhelming feeling is that they are delighted to be back. “We are finding that the children have adapted really well to being back in school and are working really hard. “They have shown great resilience.” Gemma Grainger, Chadsmead Primary Academy

The headteacher said she hoped the return to the classroom would now be a permanent one.