A Lichfield primary school headteacher has praised the “great resilience” of pupils as they continue adapting to their return to the classroom.
Gemma Grainger made her comments in a weekly update to parents at Chadsmead Primary Academy.
She said it was pleasing to see pupils back amongst their friends.
“There is a lovely buzz around the school with lots of children keen to catch up again.
“Speaking with the children, the overwhelming feeling is that they are delighted to be back.
“We are finding that the children have adapted really well to being back in school and are working really hard.
“They have shown great resilience.”Gemma Grainger, Chadsmead Primary Academy
The headteacher said she hoped the return to the classroom would now be a permanent one.
“The most important thing over the next few weeks is to allow the children time to reconnect and redevelop routines.
“It is important that they can socialise with their friends in school and that our younger pupils continue to develop their communication and language skills.
“I sincerely hope that this will now be how we can operate and that any further lockdowns will be avoided.
“I’m sure that there will be bumps in the road and we may have identified cases in school that we have to deal with, but we will do everything we can to make sure the rest of the year is as smooth as possible for our pupils.”Gemma Grainger, Chadsmead Primary Academy