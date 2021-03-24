Police are appealing for information after an attempted burglary in Burntwood.

Two men wearing face masks were seen on the drive of a property on Duke Road at around 6.50pm yesterday (23rd March) after residents heard a large bang outside.

PCSO Leon Worden said:

“Damage was caused to the garage door when the men had attempted to force it open. “One of the men is said to have been wearing a light-coloured hoodie and the other was wearing dark clothing.” PCSO Leon Worden, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.